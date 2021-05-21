SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $513,427.50 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $513,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNX opened at $122.28 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

