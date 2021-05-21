Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.92.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 13,644.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

