Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $23.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. Swiss Re has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $1.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.33%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

