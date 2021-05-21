SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Down 40.5% This Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.79 or 0.01025786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.31 or 0.09251262 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

