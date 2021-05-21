SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EOLS. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

EOLS opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The company has a market cap of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

