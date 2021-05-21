SVB Leerink Comments on Immatics’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immatics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

