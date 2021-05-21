Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Lowered to C$0.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZPTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.87.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

