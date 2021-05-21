Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Lowered to C$0.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZPTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.87.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.