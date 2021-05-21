SureRemit 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,068.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $52,068.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00416017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00210644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.00999280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00030192 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.