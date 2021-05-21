Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Superior Plus stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 39,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

