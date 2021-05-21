Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 M-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.22 million.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,085. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.