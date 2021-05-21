SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) CFO Scott E. Huckins Sells 25,905 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 25,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $323,553.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 483,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SunOpta stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 1,469,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,235. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

