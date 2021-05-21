SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) CFO Scott E. Huckins Sells 23,707 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 23,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $293,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 483,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,304.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth $113,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

