SUN (SUN) Market Cap Achieves $105.79 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $105.79 million and approximately $33.52 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for $20.98 or 0.00051030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00070733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00407249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00220151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004293 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00956704 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033428 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,042,573 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.