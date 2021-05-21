Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

