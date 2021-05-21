Summit Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.