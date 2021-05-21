Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,280,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,850. The company has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.