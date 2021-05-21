Summit Asset Management LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.24. 3,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,758. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.