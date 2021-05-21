Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SID stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.