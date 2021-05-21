Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CMCT opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Equities analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

