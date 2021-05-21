Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.20. Subaru shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 398,702 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

