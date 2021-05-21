Strong Price Down 12.2% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Strong has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $1.01 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $135.19 or 0.00330391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00407828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00218743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.41 or 0.00954115 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

