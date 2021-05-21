Strategic Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $43.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.