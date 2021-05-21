Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $51.39 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

