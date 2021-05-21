Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of O’Reilly Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,989 call options on the company. This is an increase of 771% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 call options.

Shares of ORLY traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $542.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $397.69 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

