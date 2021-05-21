Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,051 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,992% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $27.65 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

