Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,173 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,638% compared to the average daily volume of 125 call options.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,581,653 shares of company stock valued at $98,610,202. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 194,408 shares in the last quarter.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.