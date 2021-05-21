Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of American Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,439% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.64. 8,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,054. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

