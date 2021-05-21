Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $278.43

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.43 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 267.50 ($3.49). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 164,323 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £550 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35).

About Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

