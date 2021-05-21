Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report $511.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.30 million and the highest is $515.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $371.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SFIX traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,676. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

