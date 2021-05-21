Stipend (SPD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,138.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Stipend has a market cap of $892,438.73 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 45.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,999.47 or 0.99995076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.03 or 0.01378076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.00538670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00354253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00121093 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

