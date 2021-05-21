Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) to “Buy”

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLSPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

