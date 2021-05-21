StaysBASE Price Down 49.1% Over Last Week (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One StaysBASE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar. StaysBASE has a total market cap of $137,620.87 and $10,388.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00068077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00414813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00210601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004084 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00994941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00029575 BTC.

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,539,563 coins and its circulating supply is 3,888,275 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

