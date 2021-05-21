State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $1.87 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,859 shares of company stock worth $10,330,674 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

