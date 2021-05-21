State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,077 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,731,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 176,192.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 139,192 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

