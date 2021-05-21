State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,296 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,219 shares of company stock worth $642,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.