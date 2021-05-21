State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,674,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,674,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,438,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,377,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

