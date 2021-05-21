State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $844,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,528,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,761,000.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.