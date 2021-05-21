State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $102,000 in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230,536 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $3.28 on Friday. Trinity Biotech plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

