State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LendingTree by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LendingTree by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

