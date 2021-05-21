State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $13.25 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHG. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

