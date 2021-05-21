Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.41 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

