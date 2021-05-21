Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 90.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,489 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $29,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI opened at $166.45 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.70. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

