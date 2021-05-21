Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $25.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $25,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

