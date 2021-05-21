Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $25.06 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.09.

NYSE DG opened at $204.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.15. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

