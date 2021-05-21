Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $23.82 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $23,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.93 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

