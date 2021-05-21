Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.09% of PACCAR worth $30,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in PACCAR by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6,840.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in PACCAR by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.