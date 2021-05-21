Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 10,805 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

NYSE ZTS opened at $175.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

