Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires New Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 471,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

LOB opened at $59.00 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.