Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAGKF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SAGKF remained flat at $$1.31 on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.