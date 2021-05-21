St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $550.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 546.21 ($7.14), with a volume of 557689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($7.12).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 450.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 400.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

