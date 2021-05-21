St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $550.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 546.21 ($7.14), with a volume of 557689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($7.12).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 450.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 400.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

